HALIFAX -- New Brunswick Public Health reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The cases are as follows:

one individual 30-39 in Zone 1 (Moncton region);

one individual 50-59 in Zone 2 (Saint John region);

one individual 60-69 in Zone 2 (Saint John region);

one individual 60-69 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region);

three people 19 and under in Zone 4 (Edmundston region); and

one individual 40-49 in Zone 4 (Edmundston region).

All of the people who tested positive are self-isolating and their cases are under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 528 and 410 have recovered. There have been seven deaths, and the number of active cases is 111 with none in the hospital. As of Friday, New Brunswick public health has conducted 131,656 tests.

CASES THROUGHOUT NEW BRUNSWICK

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 142 confirmed cases (20 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 115 confirmed cases (65 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 97 confirmed cases (17 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 9 confirmed cases (5 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 137 confirmed cases

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 8 confirmed cases (4 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 4 confirmed cases

Residents can take an online self-assessment if they are experiencing mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.

On Thursday, 2,100 personal and 1,489 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 16 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.4 per cent.