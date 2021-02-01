HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Fifteen previously reported cases are now considered recovered, dropping the number of active cases in the province to 273.

According to the province, three of the new cases are in Moncton region (Zone One), and include three people in their thirties.

The other five cases are in the Edmundston region (Zone Four) and involve:

A person in their fifties

One in their sixties

One in their seventies.

New Brunswick also included a reminder in Monday’s media release, that both of the zones above are still in the red level of recovery and in lockdown.

All other zones remain at the Orange level.

CASE BREAKDOWN

New Brunswick has 1,264 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 972 cases have recovered, which includes 15 since yesterday.

There have been 18 deaths, leaving 273 active cases in the province.

There is currently three people in hospital as a result of COVID-19, two in the ICU.

To date, 201,167 COVID-19 tests has been conducted in New Brunswick.

There have been 17,277 doses of the vaccine administered in the province, and New Brunswick has received 21,675.

CASE LOCATIONS

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 315 confirmed cases (74 active case)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 218 confirmed cases (14 active case)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 232 confirmed cases (19 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 285 confirmed cases (157 active)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 182 confirmed cases (4 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 24 confirmed cases (3 active case)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 8 confirmed cases (2 active case)

UPDATE ON VACCINES

According to New Brunswick's COVID-19 dashboard, the province has administered 17,277 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Feb. 1. Of those, 4,460 people have received their second dose.

The province has received 21,675 doses of vaccine as of Jan. 25, and are holding 4,398 in reserve for second dose and planned clinics.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Sunday, 569 personal and 716 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 11 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.9 per cent.