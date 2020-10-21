HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported its fourth COVID-19-related death, as well as six new cases in the Campbellton region (Zone 5), on Wednesday.

Public Health confirms that an individual between the ages of 70 and 79 died Wednesday in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) as a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19.

“The loss of another person in our province related to COVID-19 is not news we ever want to have to share,” said New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs in a news release. “I, along with all New Brunswickers, send sincere condolences to the family and friends of this individual, as well as to everyone who continues to be impacted by the recent outbreaks.”

“I ask all New Brunswick to join me in extending our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the deceased,” added Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health. “It has been difficult to witness the unfolding outbreak in the Campbellton-Restigouche region.”

In addition to the death, New Brunswick is reporting six new cases of COVID-19, all in the Campbellton region. The individuals are all self-isolating and the cases are under investigation.

The new cases involve:

One individual under the age of 19

One individual in their 30s

Two people in their 40s

One individual in their 50s

One individual in their 60s

Nine previously reported cases are now considered recovered, dropping the total number of active cases in the province to 92, with 57 of those reported in the Campbellton area (Zone 5).

CASE OUTLOOK

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 319 and 223 cases are considered recovered, leaving 92 active cases in the province. There have been four deaths in the province.

Five patients are hospitalized, with one in an intensive care unit.

As of Tuesday, 94,322 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 93 confirmed cases (33 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 32 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 60 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 8 confirmed cases

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 120 confirmed cases (57 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 3 confirmed cases

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 3 confirmed cases

SECOND CASE CONFIRMED AT DALHOUSIE SCHOOL

Dalhousie Regional High School is reporting its second positive case of COVID-19 in just over a week.

The school confirmed the case in a letter to parents on Tuesday.

The case is not connected to the first positive case at the school, which was first confirmed on Oct. 12.

ZONE 1 AND ZONE 5 REMAIN IN ORANGE PHASE

Both Zone 1 (Moncton region) and Zone 5 in New Brunswick remained in the orange phase Wednesday, but it is anticipated that Zone 1 will return to the yellow phase this week.

There are 33 active cases in Zone 1, but Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, has said the novel coronavirus appears to be contained, and, if current trends continue, the Moncton region will return to the yellow phase this Friday.

Zone 5 will remain at the orange level, however.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Tuesday, 1,807 personal and 1,530 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 29 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.9 per cent.

This is a developing story, more to come.