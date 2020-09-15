HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the total number of active cases in the province remains at three.

This comes a day after New Brunswick reported a new case, an individual between 20 and 29 in Zone 1 (Moncton region). The case is travel related and the individual is self-isolating.

In total, New Brunswick has completed 67,067 COVID-19 tests.

The province has seen 194 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 189 people have recovered and two people have died. There is no one hospitalized right now as a result of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

Before Monday's latest case, the province last reported a new case on Thursday. The case involved a resident from the Edmundston region who was staying in Quebec before the onset of symptoms. Officials say the person was tested in that province and will remain there until they have recovered.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 44 confirmed cases (2 active case)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 28 confirmed cases

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 57 confirmed cases

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 8 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 53 confirmed cases

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 2 confirmed cases

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 2 confirmed cases

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard also includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Monday, 8,310 personal and 3,945 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 53 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.4 per cent.