HALIFAX -- New Brunswick Public Health is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Monday.

The person is in their 60s and lives in Zone 1 (the Moncton region). Their case is under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 558 and of those, 490 have recovered, while there have been eight deaths.

The number of active cases is 59 and three people are in hospital – including two in intensive care. As of Monday, Public Health has conducted 140,098 tests.

Zone 4 (the Edmundston region) remains in the Orange level of restrictions.

In other news, students at Saint Mary’s Academy in Edmundston will learn from home until Dec. 18.

