HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting one COVID-19-related death on Wednesday, and 11 new cases.

This is the 39th death in New Brunswick from COVID-19, and the third this month.

The person was a resident of the Pavillon Beau-Lieu, a special care home in Grand Falls. The person. aged 70 to 79, passed away in hospital.

“My thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by this loss,” Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said in a media release. “I send my deepest condolences to this person’s family and friends.”

Along with being the third COVID-19-related death this month in New Brunswick, it is also the third from that specific special care home.

“Every time we learn that someone else has lost their life as a result of COVID-19 it is a tragic reminder of the damage this virus can cause,” Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said in Wednesday’s media release. “Now more than ever, we must all continue to do our part to slow the spread by following public health guidance and by getting vaccinated once we are eligible.”

Earlier Wednesday, the province announced its first death due to blood clotting from the AstraZeneca vaccine.

ELEVEN NEW CASES

Public Health is also reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

Five are in the Edmundston region, (Zone 4). They are contacts of previously reported cases.

It includes two people in their 70s, one in their 40s, one in their 60s, as well as one in their 80s.

There are three cases in the Moncton region (Zone 1) - two people in their 20s and another 19 or younger.

One case is in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) and is a person in their 60s. That case is related to travel.

Another case is in the Bathurst region (Zone 6 ) involves a person in their 60s, and is also travel related.

The number of cumulative confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,969.

Since Tuesday, six people have recovered from COVID-19 for a total of 1,784 recoveries.

There are now 145 active cases in the province.

Six patients are hospitalized, including two in intensive care.

On Tuesday, 1,580 tests were conducted for a total of 299,018 since the pandemic began.

POSSIBLE EXPOSURE AT TWO ZONE 1 SCHOOLS

Public Health says there are two possible exposures to a positive case at two schools in New Brunswick: École Père-Edgar-T.-LeBlanc in Grand-Barachois and École Le Mascaret in Moncton.

Public Health says the school communities have been notified. Since the exposures were confirmed late in the evening on May 4, the schools have closed for the day to allow for the situation to be evaluated.

OTHER EXPOSURE NOTIFICATIONS

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following location and dates in Fredericton:

Delta Fredericton, 225 Woodstock Rd

Monday, April 26 and Sunday, May 2.

The potential public exposure to the virus in Moncton are:

Costco Wholesale, 140 Granite Dr.

Monday, May 3, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on April 25 while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 396

Calgary to Montreal, departed at 1:07 a.m.

Air Canada Flight 8898

from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 8:29 a.m.

Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on April 28 while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 318

Calgary to Montreal, departed at 12:03 p.m.

Air Canada Flight 8906

Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:08 p.m.

Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on April 30 while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 170

Edmonton to Toronto, departed at 1:56 p.m.

Air Canada Flight 8918

Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:56 p.m.

Public Health is now offering COVID-19 testing for all New Brunswickers who have been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms.

People experiencing one or more symptoms are also encouraged to get tested.