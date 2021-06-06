HALIFAX -- Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three new COVID-19 cases Sunday, and again urging the public to get vaccinated.

As the province previously announced, its current goal is to have 75 per cent vaccinated with at least one dose, as part of their "Path to Green" reopening plan.

“We are very thankful to all New Brunswickers who have stepped up to receive their first dose,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “Now is the time to roll up our sleeves and get vaccinated so we can safely and confidently move forward to the brighter days we know are ahead.”

As it stands, New Brunswick Public Health says 69 per cent of the province's population 12 and up have had a first dose.

The province says thousands of appointments are available for those who wish to have a first dose of vaccine Sunday or Monday.

THREE NEW CASES

Of Sunday's new cases, one is in the Fredericton regoin (Zone 3). This case involves a person in their 30s who is a close contact of a previously announced case.

The other two cases are in the Bathurst region (Zone 6) and involve a person in their 20s, and another in their 60s. One is a close contact of a previously reported case, the other is travel related.

New Brunswick has had 2,265 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started.

Since Saturday, 19 people have recovered, and 2,087 New Brunswickers have recovered from COVID-19 in total.

Five people are now in hospital with COVID-19: Four in New Brunswick, including one in ICU, and one out-of-province, in an ICU.

On Saturday, the province's labs processed 853 tests, and a total of 343,065.

There have been 44 deaths. The active total now stands at 133.