HALIFAX -- New Brunswick Public Health is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Thirteen previously reported cases are now considered recovered, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 64.

One new case was reported in the Moncton region (Zone 1) involving a person in their 50s. The case is under investigation and the individual is self-isolating.

The other new case involves a staff member at Manoir Belle Vue, the centre of the recent COVID-19 outbreak in the Edmundston region (Zone 4). The staff member is in their 70s and is self-isolating.

The two new cases come the day after New Brunswick reported no new cases on Tuesday, the first day with no new cases reported in the province since Dec. 20, 2020.

New Brunswick has had 1,426 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic began. In total, 1,335 people have recovered, and 26 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Two people are in hospital with COVID-19, with one in the intensive care unit.

Public health says 797 tests were completed on Tuesday in New Brunswick, and 225,729 total since the start of the pandemic

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 334 confirmed cases (6 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 222 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 237 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 415 confirmed cases (56 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 182 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 27 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 9 confirmed cases (no active cases)

UPDATE ON VACCINES

New Brunswick's COVID-19 online dashboard now provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Feb. 22, 26,317 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far, with 11,036 people in New Brunswick having received a second dose.

The province has received a total of 35,015 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and are holding 8,698 in reserve for second doses and planned clinics.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Tuesday, 1,502 personal and 1,391 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 17 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.6 per cent.