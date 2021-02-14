HALIFAX -- Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting two new COVID-19 cases Sunday, as the number of active cases in the province has dropped to 150.

According to a media release Sunday, the cases were both identified in the Edmundston region (Zone 4).

They involve a person in their 20s, and one in their 40s.

NEW BRUNSWICK COVID-19 DATA

Since Saturday, 12 people have recovered from COVID-19, as the active number of cases in the province drops to 150.

New Brunswick has had 1,400 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic began. In total, 1,227 people have recovered, and 22 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Six people are in hospital with COVID-19, with two in the intensive care unit.

Public health says 668 tests were done on Saturday in New Brunswick, and 217,561 total since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 331 confirmed cases (16 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 221 confirmed cases (4 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 238 confirmed cases (7 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 393 confirmed cases (120 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 182 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 27 confirmed cases (3 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 8 confirmed cases (no active cases)

NO CHANGES TO ZONES

According to Sunday’s media release, the Edmundston region (Zone 4) will stay at the red level of recovery, with all other zones still in Orange.