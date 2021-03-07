HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is announcing two new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, an update to zones, and an outbreak at a hospital.

The two new cases are as follows:

One case in the Fredericton region (zone 3)

A person in their 30s, and the case is related to travel.

One case in the Miramichi region (zone 7)

A person in their 50s, and linked to a previous case.

The number of active cases in the province is now at 35. Two people have recovered since Saturday, for a total of 1,391 recoveries. There has been 28 deaths and 1,455 cumulative cases in New Brunswick since the start of the pandemic. Three people are in hospital, with two in intensive care. Public Health conducted 1,181 on Saturday, for a total of 235,059.

ALL ZONES MOVE TO YELLOW

At 11:59 Sunday night, all zones in New Brunswick are scheduled to move to the yellow phase of recovery.

“As we transition to Yellow level, we must still remain vigilant especially with the presence of variants that can be transmitted more easily. It is still important to keep your circle of close contacts relatively small and continue to follow public health advice,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health in Sunday’s media release.

With the transition to the yellow level, changes include:

Bubbles can go from 10 to 15 consistent people. These groups can visit places together, including dining in restaurants.

Sports teams are permitted to play within their league across zones. The province says tournaments and larger events within zones may be allowed, subject to approval.

Formal indoor gatherings will be allowed, as long as an operational plan is in place, and the venue is only filled to half of its capacity, with physical distancing.

Formal, and informal outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people will be allowed, with physical distancing.

A complete list of guidelines is on the New Brunswick government’s website.

HOSPITAL OUTBREAK DECLARED

New Brunswick public health has declared an outbreak at the Edmundston Regional Hospital.

The province says the outbreak involves three healthcare workers, and the rest of the staff, along with patients, are being tested.

“It is imperative that health-care providers actively self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and stay home when sick, even if symptoms are mild,” said Russell. “Symptoms that develop after a negative screening test may represent new infection and should never be ignored.”

The Vitalité Health Network and Public Health are investigating, and Public Health is doing contact tracing.

Visits to the hospital’s #2 surgery unit are suspended until further notice.

“We are currently in the process of investigating the situation. This decision has been made for preventive purposes to protect the safety of patients and staff,” said Stéphane Legacy, Vice-President of Outpatient and Professional Services for Vitalité in a media release sent shortly after the government's.

In that release, a spokesperson for Vitalité continued to say the hospital's emergency department is still open.

According to the province, an outbreak is automatically declared whenever there is a single lab-confirmed case of COVID-19, with a potential for transmission, in a hospital setting.

MIRAMICHI TESTING SITES UPDATE

In Sunday’s media release, the New Brunswick government says 2,434 tests took place from Thursday-Saturday in the Miramichi region (zone 7).

Both Thursday and Friday’s results did not yield a positive case, but Public Health is still processing results from Saturday at the time of writing.