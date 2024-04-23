New Brunswick’s 2024 River Watch program ends

New Brunswick’s 2024 River Watch season has come to an end.

The annual program started on March 12 and ended Tuesday. It provides information on the status of rivers and the potential for ice jams and other flood issues during the spring thaw.

Public Safety Minister Kris Austin says there was little impact from this year's freshet in the province.

“Our good luck notwithstanding, the River Watch team was hard at work, and I would like to thank all our partners for their efforts,” Austin said in a Tuesday government release.

The release adds water levels along the Saint John River continue to decrease and are returning to normal levels.

Kyle Leavitt, the director of the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization, said in March there was optimism the flood risk would be low this year.

He cited an early melt and a winter in which the province received about a third of its normal snowfall.

Leavitt now says people need to stay prepared, even though the River Watch program is over.

“Every household should have an emergency plan and supplies to sustain themselves and their family for a minimum of 72 hours,” he said in Tuesday’s release.

With files from The Canadian Press.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.