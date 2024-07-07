Man flees from traffic stop then crashes, SiRT investigating: N.S. RCMP

The Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a man allegedly fled a traffic stop in Middle Sackville, N.S., resulting in a crash which led to serious injuries on Saturday.

In a news release Sunday, police say they attempted to make a traffic stop on a suspected impaired driver in a red GMC pickup truck who merged onto Highway 101 from Beaverbank Road at around 3:35 a.m.

The vehicle did not stop, so the officer deactivated his lights and sirens and did not pursue the vehicle, citing public safety.

Moments later, the vehicle failed to take a turn on Exit 2A, leaving the roadway and coming to rest on its rood in the centre of a traffic circle.

Police say two people ran from the vehicle, while a third person was trapped inside.

With help from Halifax Fire and EHS, the woman was freed from the vehicle and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police also found a youth who ran from the vehicle. The youth was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers searched the area for the second person who fled, which they believe to be the driver of the vehicle, but he was not found immediately.

Just after 9 a.m., police arrested a 33-year-old Lower Sackville man in relation to the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and police are anticipating charges being laid.

Exit 2A on Highway 101 was closed for several hours after the crash, but later reopened.

The incident has also been sent to the N.S. SiRT, which independently investigates serious incidents which arise from police actions in N.S.

