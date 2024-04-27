New Brunswick's strongest men, women compete in Saint John for title of strongest in the province

The title of strongest man and woman in New Brunswick was up for grabs this weekend at Fundy Crossfit Gym in Saint John, N.B.

NB’s Strongest 2024 marked the fourth straight year a strongman event has been held in Saint John. The event is overseen by Strongman Corporation Canada which holds provincial competitions across the country.

“Last year we had 38 (competitors), and this year we have 55,” points out organizer Jordan Dickens, which is the most competitors he has seen in the events four years of operation. “The turnout is just amazing and the support and level of participation from females is huge this year and the spectators have been amazing too.”

It was standing room only inside Fundy Crossfit Gym throughout Saturday as competitors competed in five main events across multiple weight classes throughout the day. The competitions included the farmers hold for max time, a zercher yoke walk, max log lift, trap bar deadlifts for reps, and the sandbag to shoulder contest.

While the sport is both physically and mentally demanding, Dickens says injuries are very rare.

“I’ve only had maybe one injury in four years,” Dickens says. “But they just have to prepare their body for the duration of the competition as sometimes these things can drag five, six, seven hours.”

Competitors say the biggest struggle can be trying to find the balance between training (both strength and conditioning), recovery, and your personal life.

One of those competitors is Veronique Cormier, who set a national record for her weight class in the max log lift.

“I knew like going into it I had done it a lot of times in training but to do it on the day is very different after multiple events so I was pretty pumped,” admits Cormier. “It’s a national record so it’s pretty cool to hold.”

Keagan Godin-Mallet, 17, also almost set a record for his age in the same event. While he did break the record lifting wise, the teenager dropped the weight afterwards dismissing his record opportunity.

In his mind, he set a new mark and looks forward to getting the chance to do so officially in future competitions, where the crowds will be cheering him on just like they did Saturday.

“It’s going to sound very sad but I swear its not, I have never had that opportunity where everyone just cheered me on and this sport is just where everyone gets a chance,” says Godin-Mallet. “Everyone is supportive in this sport because everyone started at the same place and I think for anyone who wants to start fitness strongman is a good thing.”

The young man first stared his journey to become the world strongest man a year ago just by heading to the gym in an attempt to lose weight and better himself after being diagnosed with pre-diabetes.

“I was in a very dark place and dealing with a lot of problems,” he admits. “And it was just a way of escaping life for me.”

“This isn’t a sport, it’s a community,” says Dickens. “Novelty brings people in, it’s weird its different and it gets people in the door, but the community keeps people competing in events like this.”

“Strongman is like a very niche sport so you do have a very family like aspect,” says Cormier. “Everybody is very supportive and usually in the weight classes everyone is cheering on your competitors like you want them to do there best. If you are going to beat them you want to beat them at their best.”

The fact every competitor is so supportive of one another is one aspect that keeps the spectators coming out to watch.

“You’re only every really competing against yourself so because of that there is a really great strongman community here,” says Amy-Rae Gauthier who was in attendance supporting her partner who was competing. “Everybody supports each other, they cheer each other on, and they are all looking out for each other at the end of the day.”

“It’s not like that in every kind of sport,” says spectator Robby Bergeron. “There are sports that are more toxic then others but it’s really great to see how much people love just doing they sport and love sharing it with other people.”

Podium finishers in each category qualified for the Strongman Corporation Canada Atlantics later this summer. Those who finish top three at that event will then move onto the national strongman contest which will be held in Moncton, N.B., in October.

“Our sport has grown ten fold in the past three years, especially in these female classes,” beams Dickens. “It just shows we are providing a space for everyone to participate in strongman.”

