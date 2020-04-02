HALIFAX -- New Brunswick’s education minister has announced schools in the province will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019/2020 school year, unless the situation with COVID-19 drastically improves.

Dominic Cardy said Wednesday at a news conference in Fredericton that the school year will not be extended.

School officials will be in touch with familiesin the coming days to discuss home-learning options.

Cardy says, if Grade 12 students were on track to graduate as of January 2020, they will graduate this year.

The same standard will be applied to students in lower grades.

If graduation ceremonies do proceed, arrangements will be determined in the weeks ahead.

This is a developing story. More to come.