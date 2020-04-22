ESCUMINAC, N.B. -- Dozens of dogs have been seized from a puppy mill in Escuminac, N.B.

The New Brunswick SPCA seized 61 dogs at an old church property on Tuesday after executing an entry warrant after an investigation that began last week.

Community members say they credit the seizure to the residents who voiced their concerns.

"They were inside 18 minutes," said Baie-Sainte-Anne resident Ligouri Turbide. "I timed them, I was here. After they came out, there was a man and a woman and I talked to the man and he told me that there was a few dogs in there that were sick. And they needed medical attention."

Nora Martin, another resident of Baie-Sainte-Anne, is another neighbour.

"They had about three or four different kinds of breed, Martin said. "In the winter there were some huskies outside, there was so much snow that the huskies jumped off the fence and they found them in the Pointe-Sapin Road."

The SPCA will not comment on whether charges have been laid.

They are also asking people to not gather at the location in Escuminac or to approach or attempt to speak with any of their officers.

"Allow them to safely do their jobs," the SPCA said in a news release. "We will provide an official release to the public once the officers have left the property. Thank you for your cooperation."