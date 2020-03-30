HALIFAX -- The province of New Brunswick is offering a one-time benefit of $900 to help workers or self-employed people who have lost their job because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province declared a state of emergency and forced many businesses that were not essential services to lay off their employees.

"The benefit will help to bridge the gap between when a person lost their job or closed their business on or after March 15, 2020, to when the national benefit takes effect," the government said in a news release. "The benefit will end on April 30, 2020."

The benefit is offered in partnership with the Canadian Red Cross.

There is a list of criteria that a person must meet to be eligible for the benefit.

To find out if you're eligible, you can read more about the benefit and apply on a page on the New Brunwick government website.

If you don’t have an email address or Internet access, you can also apply by telephone, by speaking with a Canadian Red Cross agent at 1-800-863-6582 (from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days a week).