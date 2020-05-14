MONCTON -- A New Brunswick comedian is using her time in isolation to make others laugh from the comfort of her Moncton home.

Colleen Landry is a full-time teacher and a part-time comedian.

Her newest material is inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s such an unprecedented strange time for everybody and nobody really knows how to navigate it,” says Landry.

“I kind of feel that humour can lighten the load and decrease a bit of stress maybe.”

Landry’s jokes – which she shares on the Instagram page ‘Miss Nackawic Meets Midlife’ – focus on the fact that everyone is in the same boat.

She’s also not afraid to poke fun at herself, including a not-so-subtle stubble bit.

“Everyone’s talking about how they needed to get to the esthetician and their roots are growing and their hair, and nobody’s clothes are fitting. So I thought, ‘OK, I’ll take it up a notch’ and, you know, really exaggerate that I’m going through that too,” says Landry.

Landry has received an outpouring of positive feedback and says she’s happy people are comforted by her comedic take on life during the pandemic.