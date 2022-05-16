New Brunswick to issue highest number of moose-hunting licences since 1995
Hunters in New Brunswick have until June 10 to apply for a chance to win a licence for the 2022 moose hunting season.
This year, the province says 5,107 licences are available for the season, which runs from Sept. 20 to 24.
Winners will have their names picked in a draw.
“Moose hunting is a fall tradition in New Brunswick, something hunters in the province look forward to every year,” said Natural Resources and Energy Development Minister Mike Holland in a news release.
“The 2022 draw will see the highest number of available moose licences since 1995. I wish all applicants the best of luck in the draw and hope everyone has a safe and successful season.”
Holland says the number of licences handed out depends on both the size of the moose population and the success rate of hunters.
“The department carefully monitors both the population and harvest trends to help ensure long-term, sustainable management of the species for all New Brunswickers,” he said.
New Brunswick hunters are required to obtain an Outdoors Card, which is free, to enter the draw. Registration for a card may be done online through the Fish and Wildlife Licensing system or in person at an authorized vendor or Service New Brunswick centre after providing proper identification.
The province says applicants who already have a cardcan avoid delays by logging into their Fish and Wildlife Licensing system account and ensuring their card information is up to date.
Applications for a moose licence can be made by:
- visiting the Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development website, through the Fish and Wildlife Licensing system.
- going in person to an authorized vendor
- going in person to a Service New Brunswick location
It costs $9.55 to apply for a moose hunting licence. Applications close at 11:59 p.m. on June 10. The results will be available July 4.
