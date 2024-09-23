New Brunswick woman dies following side-by-side collision earlier this month

A 25-year-old woman from Nackawic, N.B., has died from her injuries after two side-by-sides collided on Sept. 14, said the RCMP in a news release Monday.

Members of the Keswick RCMP, the Millville Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the collision on Route 104 in Millville, N.B., around 10:53 on Sept. 14.

Police believe a side-by-side carrying two people was crossing Route 104 when it was struck by a second vehicle travelling south.

The driver of the second side-by-side, believed to be the sole occupant, fled the scene before police arrived.

A woman who was travelling in the first side-by-side was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said Monday that she has since passed away.

The second occupant of the vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene to help determine the cause of the crash.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have information that could help further the investigation, to contact the Keswick RCMP at 506-357-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

