Pedestrian struck on Moncton highway Monday afternoon

Emergency crews in Moncton were called to a collision on Wheeler Boulevard late Monday afternoon.

Moncton Fire Department Platoon Chief Brad Calhoon said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the highway.

Calhoon didn’t know if the pedestrian was a man or a woman or what the extent of their injuries were.

“I believe they are quite severe,” said Calhoon.

Video submitted to CTV News on Monday showed a heavy police presence in the eastbound lane near Walmart in north west Moncton.

Calhoon said they dispatched three vehicles to the scene just before 4 p.m.

“Normally on the highway we’ll send a couple of assets there just to, if nothing else, to block traffic. So usually we have one crew that’s working the accident and another crew would be sent there to act as traffic control to divert traffic, to protect our guys and girls on the highway,” said Calhoon.

CTV News has reached out to the Codiac Regional RCMP for more details on the collision.

