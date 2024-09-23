50 people report gastrointestinal illness after attending P.E.I. shellfish festival

Public health officials in Prince Edward Island are investigating an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness reported among 50 people who attended a shellfish festival over the weekend.

A department of health spokesperson says public health is working with the organizers of the PEI International Shellfish Festival in Charlottetown to determine the source of the illness.

About 50 people have so far reported symptoms after attending the festival.

The province has created a website for attendees to report if they have recently experienced nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps or fever.

Anyone who is actively experiencing symptoms is encouraged to send an email to the chief public health office.

Organizers of the shellfish festival did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

