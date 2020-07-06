HALIFAX -- A woman has died after crashing her motorcycle near Sussex, N.B.

The RCMP received a report Sunday morning that a woman had gone for a motorcycle ride Saturday afternoon and had failed to return home.

Police started investigating and found the motorcycle off the road along Riverview Drive East in Lower Cove, N.B., shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the 50-year-old woman from Apohaqui, N.B., had died at the scene. Her name has not been released.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Police say an autopsy will also be conducted.