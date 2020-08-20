HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia health officials are advising of potential exposures to COVID-19 at two locations in Truro, N.S.

Customers who visited Murphy’s Fish and Chips on Esplanade Street from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 9 may have been exposed to the virus.

Anyone who visited the 102 (Colchester) Wing Royal Canadian Air Force Association on Cottage Street from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on August 15 may also have been exposed to COVID-19.

Nova Scotia Public Health says anyone who was exposed to the virus at those locations on those dates may develop symptoms up to and including 14 days after the date.

People who visited those locations on the specified dates should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

As for the person who tested positive for COVID-19, Public Health is contacting anyone who is known to be a close contact.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to call 811 for assessment:

fever (i.e. chills, sweats)

cough or worsening of a previous cough

sore throat

headache

shortness of breath

muscle aches

sneezing

nasal congestion/runny nose

hoarse voice

diarrhea

unusual fatigue

loss of sense of smell or taste

red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause

Anyone who experiences symptoms should self-isolate until they have received further instruction from 811.

Public Health is reminding Nova Scotians and visitors to the province that anyone who arrives in Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region is expected to self-isolate for 14 days upon their arrival.