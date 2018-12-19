

CTV Atlantic





A man who was charged after a gun was fired during a traffic stop in Berwick, N.S. is facing new charges in connection with the incident.

A member of the Kings District RCMP conducted a traffic stop at exit 15 on Highway 101 shortly after 4 a.m. on Dec. 11.

Police say there was an “interaction between the driver and the police officer" and a gun was fired. Police won't say who fired the gun. The driver then fled into a wooded area nearby.

A 20-year-old male passenger who remained inside the vehicle was arrested and held in custody.

The RCMP officer wasn’t injured and called for backup. The RCMP’s Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Services, and RCMP Air Services all responded to the scene.

Police shut down Highway 101 between exits 15 and 16 and contained the area as they searched for the suspect.

The 26-year-old suspect was eventually located and arrested by police. During his arrest, police noticed the man was injured. Police won't say whether he had been shot.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury and later released.

The passenger was charged on Dec. 12 with resisting or obstructing a peace officer. The Crown alleges Treyton Alexander Marsman of Lakeside, N.S. gave a false name to the RCMP.

The driver, Dhari Salman Shalaan of Halifax, was charged on Dec. 12 with assaulting a peace officer, resisting or obstructing a peace officer, and escaping lawful custody.

Police have been combing the area since the shooting and, on Monday, officers found a gun close to where Shalaan was arrested.

Now, police say Shalaan is facing additional charges:

Impeding performance of duty, using violence

Impeding performance of duty, threatening to use violence

Using a firearm during flight from police

Carrying, handling, transporting or storing a restricted weapon in a careless manner

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possessing a firearm without being the holder of a licence

Possession of a firearm while prohibited from doing so

Shalaan remains in custody. He is due back in court on Thursday.

Marsman was released from custody, with conditions, on Tuesday. He is due in Kentville provincial court on Jan. 29.

The matter has been referred to the Serious Incident Response Team, which investigates all serious incidents involving police in the province, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.