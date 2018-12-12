

CTV Atlantic





Two men are facing charges after a gun was fired during a traffic stop in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley.

The RCMP shut down a section of Highway 101 early Tuesday morning while they responded to what they called an “unfolding situation.”

Several hours later, police reported that a member of the Kings District RCMP had conducted a traffic stop at exit 15 on Highway 101 near Berwick shortly after 4 a.m.

Police said there was an “interaction between the driver and the police officer" and a gun was fired. Police won't say who fired the gun. The driver then fled into a wooded area nearby.

A 20-year-old male passenger who remained inside the vehicle was arrested without incident and held in custody.

The RCMP officer wasn’t injured and called for backup. The RCMP’s Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Services, and RCMP Air Services all responded to the scene.

Police shut down Highway 101 between exits 15 and 16 and contained the area as they searched for the suspect.

The 26-year-old suspect was eventually located and arrested by police. During his arrest, police noticed the man was injured. Police won't say whether he had been shot.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury and later released.

Dhari Salman Shalaan is facing charges of assaulting a police officer, obstruction, and escaping custody.

Shalaan had a large bandage on his arm when he appeared in Kentville provincial court Wednesday morning. He has been remanded into custody until a bail hearing on Friday.

The Crown says it anticipates police will lay additional charges against Shalaan.

Treyton Marsman is facing a charge of obstruction. The Crown alleges he gave a false name to the RCMP.

Marsman has been remanded into custody. He is due back in court on Dec. 18.

Police say Highway 101 remains closed between exits 15 and 16 as they continue to gather evidence at the scene.

The matter has been referred to the Serious Incident Response Team, which investigates all serious incidents involving police in the province, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

SIRT confirms it is investigating the incident.