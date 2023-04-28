New data shows Greater Moncton is a leading destination for newcomers

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

  • Quebec police make arrest in Leonardo Rizzuto shooting

    Quebec police officers out of the organized crime enforcement squad arrested a 32-year-old man from Mascouche on Thursday night in connection with the shooting of Leonardo Rizzuto. On March 15, Rizzuto, the son of late Mafia boss Vito Rizzuto, was driving a black Mercedes on Highway 440 in Laval when his vehicle was hit with a hail of gunfire from assailants in a Porsche Macan in the early evening.

  • Montreal firefighter's drowning death in the Lachine rapids 'accidental,' coroner says

    Quebec coroner Géhane Kamel has found that Montreal firefighter Pierre Lacroix's death during a rescue operation in the Lachine Rapids in October 2021 was "accidental." In her report made public Thursday, Kamel noted certain shortcomings on the night of the tragedy and made a series of recommendations to various authorities, including the Montreal Fire Department (SSIM) and the Ministry of Public Safety.

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island