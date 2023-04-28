New data shows Greater Moncton is a leading destination for newcomers

The Greater Moncton area is on the map again, this time for being a leading destination for newcomers.

New data released by Jupia Consultants Inc. shows the entire tri-community, which includes Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe, are experiencing rapid growth.

Based on the latest census data from 2021, there were 18,120 immigrant and non-permanent resident who called the Moncton Metropolitan Area home.

Officials are attributing a lot of the growth to immigrants and non-permanent residents choosing to come to the region.

“They’re really coming from all over,” said Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold.

“I was at an initiation for some international students the other day and of the 150 new students who had just arrived, they came from 23 different countries.”

Last year alone, the Moncton area population increased by 8,800.

"It's a very exciting time to be a leader during a time of growth, even with all of the challenges,” said Arnold.

“I would much rather have to deal with the challenges of growth than the challenges of decline."

Officials say challenges include, the health-care system, alignment of skills to the labour market and finding enough housing.

However, Arnold says the tri-community is working together to try and see more units go up and building permits are off the charts.

“We know we need it, and we know that we need certain segments of it. We need a lot more family housing because a lot of the people that are coming right now are younger,” she said, adding that there’s a focus on apartment buildings right now.

The Ukrainian Club of Moncton also provided an update to CTV News Thursday evening.

Officials with the club said close to 1,000 Ukrainians are in Moncton, with another 1,000 spread throughout the province.

The club added the biggest challenge they are facing is availability of housing, cost of housing and access to health care.

The club also points out obstacles when it comes to employment opportunities for people with lower English skills, eligibility to immigrate and the cost of education for Ukrainian students.

“Other than all of this, our population is beyond grateful for the support we are receiving from local population in every possible way, the kindness of people is the GMA’s treasure,” they said in an email to CTV News.

For the latest New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.