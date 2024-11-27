Measles outbreak: Almost 30 per cent of N.B. kindergartners not fully vaccinated
Nearly 30 per cent of children starting kindergarten in New Brunswick last year did not meet vaccination rules, a notable statistic as an ongoing measles outbreak in the province involves largely people under the age of 19.
The most recent figures say 71.8 per cent of students who began kindergarten in fall 2023 were given the required nine vaccinations against diseases such as measles and polio. Vaccination rates were down from the 2022-23 school year, when 73.9 per cent of kindergartners were fully vaccinated before starting school.
Under the Public Health Act, vaccinations have been required since 1982 for all children entering kindergarten in the province.
New Brunswick is currently in the middle of a measles outbreak that began with a travel-related case in late October. As of Wednesday, there were 50 cases of measles in the province -- all in the Fredericton area and parts of the Upper Saint John River Valley -- with the majority of infections in people 18 or younger.
The current outbreak is substantially bigger than the province's last recorded measles outbreak in 2019, when there were 12 cases in total. It is part of a trend of rising measles cases across Canada -- as of Nov. 9 there had been a total of 130 cases this year.
Ian Culbert, executive director of the Canadian Public Health Association, said one of the most likely reasons for the increased number of unvaccinated students entering schools is parents and the health system playing catch-up from interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Poor access to a primary care physician is another significant driver behind fewer children being vaccinated, he said.
"Your primary health care provider would be able to look up whether or not you've been vaccinated. It also helps public health authorities target vaccination clinics and programs into communities and parts of the province where there's reported under-vaccination," he said in an interview Wednesday.
Culbert also acknowledged vaccine hesitancy can play into low immunization rates, but New Brunswick's report on vaccination rates said parental objection to vaccines accounted for just 0.2 per cent of kindergartners in the province.
One of the best ways to address lower vaccination rates in children is to have public health work with schools to host vaccine clinics, Culbert said. He also said it is "urgent" that schools ensure students who aren't immunized stay home during the current measles outbreak.
"It's (important) for both the children (and) for everyone within that child's circle," he said. "Not only are (children) at risk, they are also at risk of spreading it on to other children within the school system, but also outside the school system .... You don't know who else is on the bus or what the condition of their immune system might be."
New Brunswick's Department of Education did not respond immediately to questions about schools' response to unvaccinated students in classrooms.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2024.
-- By Cassidy McMackon in Halifax.
For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Liberals table GST holiday legislation, putting $250 rebate on backburner
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised holiday consumer relief package has been split in half. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party was only ready to help pass the GST/HST holiday portion of the affordability announcement, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled legislation Wednesday that only seeks to enact that measure.
Missing hiker found alive after 50 days in northern B.C. wilderness
A missing hiker who spent 50 days alone in the frozen wilderness of northern British Columbia has been found alive.
'They alone are responsible': No deal yet in Canada Post strike
The Canada Post strike is expected to continue as parties remain 'too far apart on critical issues' to reach a deal, according to Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon.
Boeing plane makes emergency landing at Montreal's Mirabel airport after landing gear malfunction
No injuries were reported after a Boeing 737 was forced to divert to Mirabel airport after the aircraft experienced a technical issue with the landing gear.
Two Canadians arrested for failed murder plot in California
Two men who travelled from Canada to Monterey County have been arrested and accused of attempted murder after a triple-stabbing Sunday.
Ontario to match GST holiday by removing provincial sales tax on some items
Ontario says it will match the federal government’s two-month GST holiday by removing provincial sales tax (PST) from items that are not currently covered by existing provincial rebates.
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller could have as many as 100 victims, lawyer says
A Quebec judge is hearing arguments this week in a class-action lawsuit application against Montreal billionaire Robert Miller over allegations he paid minors for sex.
Hyundai recalling hundreds of thousands of cars and SUVs in Canada, U.S.
Hyundai is recalling hundreds of thousands of SUVs and small cars in the U.S. and Canada because the rearview camera image may not show up on the screens.
Woman accused in drowning of girl on Alberta lake denied bail
The woman accused in the drowning death of a five-year-old girl in an Alberta lake has been denied bail.
Toronto
-
Ontario to match GST holiday by removing provincial sales tax on some items
Ontario says it will match the federal government’s two-month GST holiday by removing provincial sales tax (PST) from items that are not currently covered by existing provincial rebates.
-
Police identify suspect who allegedly shot at vehicles on Highway 401 in Mississauga
Ontario Provincial Police have identified the man who remains wanted for allegedly shooting at passing vehicles on Highway 401 in Mississauga on Tuesday morning.
-
Baby boy allegedly killed by Toronto mother identified
An infant who police say was killed by their mother in midtown Toronto last week has been identified by police.
Calgary
-
Calgary police preparing to beef up security ahead of G7 summit in June
The Calgary Police Service says it is preparing to police next year's international G7 summit, taking place in Kananaskis and Calgary.
-
$1M Lotto Max winning ticket purchased in Alberta
A pair of Albertans won big in Tuesday night’s Lotto Max draw. According to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation, a $1 million winning ticket was purchased somewhere in the province outside of Calgary and Edmonton.
-
'Righting a historical wrong': Bearspaw Nation files class action suit against feds over $5-a-year Treaty 7 payment
A First Nation west of Calgary has filed a class action lawsuit against Ottawa, trying to right what it calls an “historical wrong.”
Edmonton
-
Woman accused in drowning of girl on Alberta lake denied bail
The woman accused in the drowning death of a five-year-old girl in an Alberta lake has been denied bail.
-
Worker killed in incident at Edmonton site: government
A worker died at an industrial construction site in Edmonton on Monday, the Government of Alberta says.
-
Krispy Kreme opening new Edmonton location next month
Edmonton's new Krispy Kreme location will open next month, the company announced on Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Boeing plane makes emergency landing at Montreal's Mirabel airport after landing gear malfunction
No injuries were reported after a Boeing 737 was forced to divert to Mirabel airport after the aircraft experienced a technical issue with the landing gear.
-
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller could have as many as 100 victims, lawyer says
A Quebec judge is hearing arguments this week in a class-action lawsuit application against Montreal billionaire Robert Miller over allegations he paid minors for sex.
-
Montreal launches campaign to help tenants facing eviction
The City of Montreal has launched a campaign to better inform tenants about their rights and resources when facing eviction and repossession notices.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa school board trustees vote to sanction Donna Blackburn for antisemitic remark
Trustees at Ottawa's largest school board have voted to censure a fellow trustee for an antisemitic comment that was made during the debate over attending the Capital Pride Parade.
-
Ottawa man charged with attempted murder, assaulting police in Orleans attack
The Ottawa Police Service has laid charges against a 33-year-old man involved in allegedly assaulting five people before being shot by police in a parking lot near Place D'Orleans Shopping Mall earlier this month.
-
Phoenix Pay class-action settled for casual, non-unionized federal public servants
A settlement in a class-action lawsuit has been reached for non-unionized and casual federal public servants affected by payroll issues connected with the embattled Phoenix pay system.
London
-
Lambton County Township could land a new Ontario hydro plant, possibly nuclear-powered
Lambton County is on a list of future sites for power plants in Ontario, including the possibility of a large nuclear facility.
-
Rock the Park announces 2025 country lineup, tickets on Black Friday sale this week
If you're keen for Rock the Park 2025, the best time to get your tickets is coming up this week – this year, for the first time in over two decades, you can snag your tickets in a Black Friday Sale.
-
Ontario to match GST holiday by removing provincial sales tax on some items
Ontario says it will match the federal government’s two-month GST holiday by removing provincial sales tax (PST) from items that are not currently covered by existing provincial rebates.
Barrie
-
One child injured after school bus crashes into ditch
Twenty students were on a school bus that slid off the road into a ditch Wednesday morning.
-
Armed home invasion under investigation, 3 suspects at large
South Simcoe police are investigating a report of an armed home invasion in Bradford West Gwillimbury involving three suspects.
-
Police Services Act 'discreditable conduct' appearance for veteran Barrie officer
Longtime Barrie police officer Valarie Gates had one of her two discreditable conduct charges under the Police Services Act addressed Wednesday morning over teleconference.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspect ignited propane cannister explosion at ex-partner's residence in Kapuskasing, Ont.
A 30-year-old who was on probation has been charged with arson and causing an explosion in a case of intimate partner violence in Kapuskasing on Tuesday.
-
'They alone are responsible': No deal yet in Canada Post strike
The Canada Post strike is expected to continue as parties remain 'too far apart on critical issues' to reach a deal, according to Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon.
-
Magic mushroom store in Sudbury, Ont., closes after visit by police
A store at the corner of Elm and Durham streets in Sudbury called Shroomyz that sold magic mushrooms has closed.
Kitchener
-
Ontario to match GST holiday by removing provincial sales tax on some items
Ontario says it will match the federal government’s two-month GST holiday by removing provincial sales tax (PST) from items that are not currently covered by existing provincial rebates.
-
Guelph Police looking for 14-year-old missing since Sunday
Guelph Police are trying to find a teenager who hasn’t been seen since Sunday.
-
Pedestrian taken to hospital with minor injuries after driver crashes in Kitchener bus shelter
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a bus shelter in Kitchener was destroyed during a crash.
Windsor
-
'99 red balloons? Try hundreds': Parks Canada draws attention to helium balloon litter concerns
In posts on social media, Parks Canada is calling on people to "balloon responsibly" while revealing staff at Point Pelee National Park find hundreds of helium balloons along the Lake Erie shoreline each year.
-
LaSalle Fire Service brings Sparky’s Toy Drive to town
The LaSalle Fire Service is busy with a Sparky's Toy Drive, serving the town of Lasalle directly.
-
Active investigation cleared on Victoria Avenue
Windsor police have left the scene after an active investigation near the downtown area.
Winnipeg
-
Two men randomly stabbed at Polo Park, one person arrested
Two men were randomly stabbed at CF Polo Park Mall Tuesday and police have one person in custody.
-
More charges laid against pair involved in animal cruelty investigation: Winnipeg police
Warning: This story contains disturbing details. Discretion is advised. Winnipeg police have laid additional charges against two Winnipeggers charged with animal cruelty after videos of animals being tortured and killed were uploaded to the dark web.
-
New pilot program helping seniors get out of the house to get groceries in River East
A new pilot program in the River East area is helping seniors leave the house and get groceries.
Regina
-
'The premier owes my children an apology': MLA Jared Clarke criticizes Sask. Party's stance on transgender youth
NDP MLA Jared Clarke took his opportunity to put Premier Scott Moe and the Saskatchewan Party on blast Tuesday – criticizing the party's campaign promise of a change room policy while explaining the effect it had on his own children.
-
Sask. developing program it says will give better understanding of student performance in 'core subject areas'
The province says work is underway to develop a program that will help better understand Saskatchewan student performance in 'core subject areas' at school.
-
Pats trade 2022 5th overall pick Cole Temple to Everett
An active season trade wise continued for the Regina Pats Wednesday as the team sent their 2022 fifth overall pick Cole Temple to the Everett Silvertips.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city council approves $1.2M winter warming centre plan
Saskatoon’s new city council has approved the latest cold weather strategy, a $1.2 million plan to operate winter warming centres for those in need.
-
Sask. woman charged with manslaughter after fatal assault on Pelican Lake First Nation
A 20-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter following a fatal assault on Pelican Lake First Nation.
-
'The roads are a mess': Saskatoon residents voice concerns over city road clearing
As crews make their way through city streets in the aftermath of last weekend’s storm, some Saskatoon residents say their efforts aren’t enough.
Vancouver
-
Missing hiker found alive after 50 days in northern B.C. wilderness
A missing hiker who spent 50 days alone in the frozen wilderness of northern British Columbia has been found alive.
-
Vancouver doctor disciplined for practising medicine with 'inactive' licence
A general practitioner in Vancouver has been publicly reprimanded for practising medicine without an active licence by the regulatory body for doctors.
-
Condo door is common property, owner not responsible for replacing glue-filled lock, B.C. tribunal rules
A North Vancouver condo building has lost its bid to force the owner of one unit to pay for a replacement lock after a bizarre incident in which glue was "injected" into the locking mechanism.
Vancouver Island
-
Ongoing vandalism to Vancouver Island Red Dress project
A Red Dress memorial project, raising awareness about Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit individuals, has been the target of ongoing vandalism in Campbell River, B.C.
-
Missing hiker found alive after 50 days in northern B.C. wilderness
A missing hiker who spent 50 days alone in the frozen wilderness of northern British Columbia has been found alive.
-
Mounties say 2 men arrested after another fentanyl 'super lab' found in B.C.
Mounties say two men were arrested after police uncovered the latest drug-manufacturing "super lab" in British Columbia.
Kelowna
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.