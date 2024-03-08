ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • New funding announced for federal programs that support Indigenous entrepreneurs

    Small Business Minister Rechie Valdez rises during Question Period, in Ottawa, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld) Small Business Minister Rechie Valdez rises during Question Period, in Ottawa, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)
    Share

    The federal government is spending $2.5 million to expand an entrepreneurship program for Indigenous women and create a similar program for Indigenous youth.

    Small Business Minister Rechie Valdez made the announcement in Cape Breton, saying that when Canada builds a more inclusive economy, it's building a stronger economy.

    The new money for the women's program will help up to 2,400 participants start and grow their businesses.

    As for the youth program, the funding will be aimed at expanding leadership opportunities and helping develop resources for young business owners.

    Valdez says Canada is home to more than 50,000 Indigenous-owned businesses that contribute about $50 billion to the Canadian economy.

    Cape Breton MP Jaime Battiste issued a statement saying the programs will lead to economic empowerment that will have a positive ripple effect across Canada.

    "Bringing equity-seeking groups into the fold and giving them a seat at the table are the hallmarks of a just society and a competitive economy," Battiste said.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2024.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Kelowna

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News