New Glasgow home extensively damaged by fire: police

    A fire at the intersection of Forbes Street and James Street in New Glasgow, N.S., is pictured on Jan. 29, 2024. (Source: New Glasgow Regional Police) A fire at the intersection of Forbes Street and James Street in New Glasgow, N.S., is pictured on Jan. 29, 2024. (Source: New Glasgow Regional Police)
    Police in New Glasgow, N.S., say a home in the town was extensively damaged by fire Monday night.

    Police, fire, ambulance, and power crews responded to the scene at the intersection of Forbes Street and James Street around 8:25 p.m.

    No one was injured.

    Forbes and James Streets remain closed to traffic and pedestrians Tuesday morning as crews continue to deal with hotspots.

    The New Glasgow Fire Department and New Glasgow Regional Police are investigating.

    The building was the former home of First United Baptist Church.

