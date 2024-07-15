New Glasgow man charged with impaired driving following collision: N.S. RCMP

ATLANTIC
    A 42-year-old New Glasgow, N.S., man is facing impaired driving charges following a collision on Highway 103 in Maitland, N.S. Saturday.

    Lunenburg District RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision at a construction site around 8 p.m.

    Officers determined that a westbound Mazda 3 rear-ended a Ford Windstar at the construction site's temporary traffic signal and then struck a parked excavator, according to a news release from the RCMP.

    “While interacting with officers, the driver of the Mazda, a 42-year-old New Glasgow man, exhibited signs of impairment. He was arrested and transported to the Cookville RCMP detachment where he provided breath samples that registered at 160mg%,” said Cpl. Carlie McCann, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in the release.

    Police said the man, who was traveling with one other person at the time of the collision, was released and is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on Oct. 2 to face charges of impaired operation of a conveyance and impaired operation over 80mg%.

    The driver and passenger of the Ford, who were from Germany, were assessed by EHS, and the passenger was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said police.

    Highway 103 was closed for over an hour while police investigated the cause of the collision and the scene was cleared of debris.

