    • New Glasgow man wanted on province-wide arrest warrant: N.S. RCMP

    Pictou County District RCMP says a provincewide arrest warrant has been issued for Michael Clyburn of New Glasgow, N.S. (Courtesy: RCMP) Pictou County District RCMP says a provincewide arrest warrant has been issued for Michael Clyburn of New Glasgow, N.S. (Courtesy: RCMP)
    Pictou County District RCMP says a province-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a 42-year-old New Glasgow, N.S., man.

    RCMP says Michael Clyburn has been charged following a robbery in Linacy, N.S., on Monday.

    The charges include:

    • robbery to steal firearm
    • breaking and entering to steal firearm
    • possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
    • possession contrary to order
    • unauthorized possession of firearm
    • possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
    • assault
    • assault with a weapon
    • mischief
    • failure to comply with probation order

    Clyburn is described as 6-foot-4 and 260 lbs. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

    Police say they have made several attempts to locate Clyburn. Now, they are asking the public for help.

    Anyone who sees Michael Clyburn, or knows where he may be, is asked to contact the Pictou County District RCMP at 902-485-4333 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

