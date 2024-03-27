New Glasgow man wanted on province-wide arrest warrant: N.S. RCMP

Pictou County District RCMP says a province-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a 42-year-old New Glasgow, N.S., man.

RCMP says Michael Clyburn has been charged following a robbery in Linacy, N.S., on Monday.

The charges include:

robbery to steal firearm

breaking and entering to steal firearm

possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

possession contrary to order

unauthorized possession of firearm

possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

assault

assault with a weapon

mischief

failure to comply with probation order

Clyburn is described as 6-foot-4 and 260 lbs. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say they have made several attempts to locate Clyburn. Now, they are asking the public for help.

Anyone who sees Michael Clyburn, or knows where he may be, is asked to contact the Pictou County District RCMP at 902-485-4333 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

