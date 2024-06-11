ATLANTIC
    • New Glasgow man wanted on province-wide warrant arrested: N.S. RCMP

    Pictou County District RCMP says a province-wide arrest warrant has been issued for Michael Clyburn of New Glasgow, N.S. (Courtesy: RCMP) Pictou County District RCMP says a province-wide arrest warrant has been issued for Michael Clyburn of New Glasgow, N.S. (Courtesy: RCMP)
    A New Glasgow man wanted on a province-wide warrant was arrested Tuesday, according to the Nova Scotia RCMP.

    Police issued a warrant for the arrest of 42-year-old Michael Clyburn in late March, stating he was charged after a robbery in Linacy, N.S.

    Clyburn was charged with a number of offences including:

    •  robbery to steal firearm
    •  breaking and entering to steal firearm
    •  possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
    •  possession contrary to order
    •  unauthorized possession of firearm
    •  possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
    •  assault
    •  assault with a weapon
    •  mischief
    •  failure to comply with probation order

    Police say Clyburn is being held in custody, and is set to appear in provincial court in Pictou on Tuesday.

