    • New grant aimed at creating welcoming environment to attract, retain more health-care workers in P.E.I.

    Members of the Intensive Care Unit team gather to discuss a COVID-19 patient's health at the Bluewater Health Hospital in Sarnia, Ont., on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Members of the Intensive Care Unit team gather to discuss a COVID-19 patient's health at the Bluewater Health Hospital in Sarnia, Ont., on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
    A new grant is now available in Prince Edward Island to help make communities more welcoming, diverse, and inviting for new and current health-care professionals.

    A Wednesday news release from the provincial government says the Community Grant for the Retention of Health Care Professionals will provide up to $2,500 for eligible projects.

    “We all need to work together to attract new health-care providers, as well as support those already living here. This grant will help bring the excellent ideas from many Islanders and communities to life," said Mark McLane, minister of Health and Wellness.

    Community and cultural organizations, municipalities and recognized community groups can apply for the grant.

    “We are dedicated to welcoming new health-care workers and making the Island home to our valued team. Island communities are our greatest advantage in doing that,” said Melanie Fraser, chief executive officer of Health PEI.

    “Through this grant, funding communities to support initiatives and ideas for embracing health-care workers will improve our ability to attract and keep highly trained staff on Prince Edward Island.”

    Applications for the new grant will be accepted until the end of the day on June 28, with successful applicants being notified by July 12.

    More information on the grant or how to apply can be found online.

