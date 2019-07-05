

THE CANADIAN PRESS





Halifax's new police chief pledged to seek "a platform of trust" with the community as he was installed Friday with bagpipes, drums and an honour guard.

Daniel Kinsella, who was deputy chief of operations for the Hamilton Police Service, assumed his role in a formal ceremony that included dignitaries and a police honour guard.

He takes over the position previously held by Jean-Michel Blais, who retired in April.

Kinsella comes to Halifax with more than 32 years of experience, including the oversight of investigative services and three patrol divisions in Hamilton.

He also comes into office at a time the force is facing criticisms on a number of fronts.

Questions have been raised about the approval of a $500,000 "armoured rescue vehicle" equipped with a rotating roof hatch, eight gun ports and a powered battering ram.

The purchase came just a month after the release of a report on racial profiling that concluded black people in Halifax were street-checked at a rate six times higher than white people.

During the ceremony, Kinsella said he is committed to fostering "a respectful and inclusive relationship to develop a platform of trust with members of our communities."

The new chief received the force's "walking stick," that belonged to the force's first chief, Garrett Cotter, who brought suspects ranging from pirates to would-be assassins to justice in the 19th century.