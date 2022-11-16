New licence plate options coming for P.E.I. drivers

Drivers in Prince Edward Island will soon have new options to choose from when they get a new licence plate for their vehicles.

The province unveiled three new designs on Wednesday. A distinct plate for electric vehicles will also be available for the first time.

“It has been almost a decade since Prince Edward Island introduced a new license plate design and it is time for a refresh,” said P.E.I. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Cory Deagle in a press release. “The traditional, simple design will allow greater visibility as we start getting into 6-digit numbering.”

The new designs feature the shield from the P.E.I. coat of arms with green text and a green border.

Islanders can still purchase a wildlife conservation version of the new plate, which has been available since 2013, with funds donated to the Wildlife Conservation Fund.

A Canada’s Food Island licence plate is also available, with proceeds to be donated to Island food banks. That design also includes images of potatoes and seafood.

A new license plate will still cost Islanders $5. The conservation or Canada’s Food Island version of the plate will cost $10.

All three versions will be available at Access PEI locations across the province in late December.

The province says people don’t have to purchase a plate with the new design when they have to renew as long as their current one is in good condition.