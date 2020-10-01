HALIFAX -- Hundreds of low-income households in Nova Scotia could be in line for financial assistance under a new government program that started Thursday.

The new Canada-Nova Scotia Target Housing Benefit offers about $120 million over eight years.

MP Andy Fillmore says about 2,700 households are expected to be helped out this year alone.

"Regardless of where the person might be living today, or regardless of what their address might have been in the past, this benefit is not tied to an address, it's tied to the human being, the person," Fillmore said.

The funds are part of the $55-billion national housing strategy.

Fillmore says that monthly benefit should range between $200 and $450 dollars per household.