New nursing home in Bathurst, N.B., will add 60 beds to province's long-term care system

A new nursing home coming to Bathurst, N.B., will add 60 beds to the province's long-term care system.

The new home will be built and operated by Comfort Life Network, which already operates several nursing homes across the province.

“This new addition of nursing home beds to our long-term care network is vital to provide our seniors in the region with more services.” said Kathy Bockus, minister responsible for seniors, in a news release from the province Wednesday.

“Thank you to our partners whose commitment makes it possible for our seniors to receive the care they deserve.”

This announcement comes a day after the province said the Mount Saint Joseph Nursing Home in Miramichi, N.B., is also adding 30 beds to the system.

Those beds will be put in place in addition to the 30 beds the facility opened over December and January. The new ones will go on the fourth floor.

The new beds in Miramichi will be in place this fall.

