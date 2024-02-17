New program aims to get more African Nova Scotian teachers into public school system
Acadia University and the Delmore “Buddy” Daye Learning Institute are collaborating to bring an Africentric bachelor of education program to the school.
The project is scheduled to start September 2024 and aims to bring more African Nova Scotian educators into the public school system, where they are under-represented, according to a news release from Acadia University.
“This will be the first focused Africentric (bachelor of education) cohort with an alternative offering in Atlantic Canada,” the school writes in the release.
The program will focus primarily on financially assisting African Nova Scotian student support workers so they can transition to teaching within the public school system.
The Nova Scotia Department of Education and Early Childhood Development will help fund the new program that offers an Afrocentric curriculum with lesson delivery that corresponds to Africentric philosophy and education practices, the school says.
“Africentric education centers the knowledge, history, culture, values, lived experiences and worldviews of African Peoples, allowing us to offer students a transformative learning experience that can positively influence their communities and the teaching profession,” notes Dr. Késa Munroe-Anderson, associate professor in Acadia’s School of Education.
Munroe-Anderson will work closely with Loice Busingye, who will serve as a liaison with Delmore “Buddy” Daye Learning Institute.
“The future of African Nova Scotian learners will be positively impacted by intervention programs such as this and the suite of opportunities that will emerge,” wrote Randy Headley, board chair of the Delmore “Buddy” Daye Learning Institute, in the release.
This program follows previous Delmore “Buddy” Daye Learning Institute and Acadia University collaborations, like the counselling cohort, an Africentric master of education.
The Delmore “Buddy” Dave Learning Institute focuses on creating educational change and giving opportunities for learners and communities of African ancestry, their website says.
“Every child in Nova Scotia deserves to get an education in a place where they feel they belong. Part of this is seeing themselves reflected throughout their school and learning from teachers with diverse backgrounds,” says Becky Druhan, minister of education and early childhood development, in the release.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Flight diverted to Winnipeg after passenger tries to open door
A flight from Vancouver to Toronto was diverted to Winnipeg Friday after a passenger tried to open a cabin door.
Man charged in extortion attempt at car dealership says all he did was hand over the phone
An Ontario man who is charged with extortion and out on bail reached out to CTV National News, saying he wanted to share his story and proclaim his innocence.
Quebec teens brought Naloxone to a party, just in case. Then they saved a girl's life
A teenage girl from Quebec's Eastern Townships survived an opioid overdose last month thanks to two of her classmates.
EXCLUSIVE Ontario family could lose its farm due to Ford government's Highway 413
An Ontario farmer says he fears he could lose his family’s farm if the Doug Ford government goes forward with a proposal to build Highway 413, which would cut through about a quarter of his land.
Dakota Johnson is not watching her movie 'Madame Web' as a form of 'self care'
Dakota Johnson is choosing to sit out from watching her newest movie, and her reasoning might be a bit surprising.
Quebec man 'not worthy' to be parent of child he conceived through rape: judge
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled that a man can never again try to claim paternity of a child he fathered during a sexual assault.
Trump hawks US$399 branded shoes at 'Sneaker Con,' a day after US$355M ruling against him
As he closes in on the Republican presidential nomination, Donald Trump made a highly unusual stop Saturday, hawking new Trump-branded sneakers at 'Sneaker Con,' a gathering that bills itself as the 'The Greatest Sneaker Show On Earth!'
'The Love Boat': How a TV show transformed the cruise industry
According to industry experts, a boom in the cruise industry was mainly down to a certain TV show with a catchy theme tune.
Sault College president 'shocked' by vulgar attack from Conestoga College head
A war of words began this week between the heads of two Ontario colleges that quickly escalated to include some low insults.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Two shootings in North York that left one person dead connected: police
Two shootings at a North York intersection that occurred less than 24 hours apart and left one person dead and a teenager seriously injured are believed to be connected, Toronto police said.
-
Ontario man charged with uttering death threats against protesters outside Toronto hospital: police
Toronto police have charged an Ontario man who allegedly threatened to harm protesters outside of a downtown hospital earlier this week.
-
Recently listed revamped church loft a 'crown jewel of Toronto condos'
A small piece of real estate heaven has hit the Toronto market, and homebuyers now have the rare opportunity to bid on the one-of-a-kind property.
Calgary
-
Calgary protesters believe democracy is under attack in Senegal
Senegal is considered one of Africa's most stable nations - but president Macky Sall’s decision to delay the election is creating unrest and that's worrying members of Calgary's Senegalese community.
-
U.S. star Jordan Stolz claims second gold at world speedskating championship
Speedskating star Jordan Stolz of the United States won his second gold medal in as many days at the world championship with Saturday's victory in the 1,000-metre event.
-
Einarson opens defence of Canadian curling title with a win, but minus lead Harris
Kerri Einarson opened her bid for a record fifth straight Canadian women's curling championship with a victory, but minus lead Briane Harris whose absence went unexplained.
Montreal
-
Quebec teens brought Naloxone to a party, just in case. Then they saved a girl's life
A teenage girl from Quebec's Eastern Townships survived an opioid overdose last month thanks to two of her classmates.
-
Shooting victim in Little Italy was brother of reputed gang leader
The victim of the midnight shooting in Montreal's Little Italy neighbourhood on Saturday was the brother of reputed gang leader Jean-Philippe Célestin, a source confirmed to CTV News.
-
Quebec man 'not worthy' to be parent of child he conceived through rape: judge
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled that a man can never again try to claim paternity of a child he fathered during a sexual assault.
Edmonton
-
Bouchard scores overtime goal to help Oilers top Dallas Stars 4-3
Evan Bouchard scored his second goal 30 seconds into overtime, and seven seconds into a power play, to lift the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 win over the Dallas Stars on Saturday.
-
Ottawa considers changes to clean-electricity rules after consultations
Ottawa is considering alterations to its proposed clean-electricity regulations after consultations with industry, opening the door to more flexibility for individual power generators.
-
Long weekend hockey tournament aims to raise cash for kids with cancer
Hundreds of hockey players were battling it out over the Family Day weekend to help beat cancer
Northern Ontario
-
Read 'secret' Canadian air force documents on Chinese balloon
Recently declassified documents from the Royal Canadian Air Force show how two Air Canada flights spotted a suspected Chinese spy balloon days before it became headline news.
-
Sault College president 'shocked' by vulgar attack from Conestoga College head
A war of words began this week between the heads of two Ontario colleges that quickly escalated to include some low insults.
-
Man charged in extortion attempt at car dealership says all he did was hand over the phone
An Ontario man who is charged with extortion and out on bail reached out to CTV National News, saying he wanted to share his story and proclaim his innocence.
London
-
'Excited to learn to skate': Program gives 30 children an introduction to hockey
Stepping onto the ice isn't always the smoothest when it's your first time — but thanks to the Bauer First Shift program, children from London and St. Thomas, Ont. are being introduced to the basics of hockey.
-
Suspect identified after alleged stabbing leaves victim with 'serious' injuries, St. Thomas police say
The suspect, a 54-year-old St. Thomas man, is wanted for aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.
-
Kathryn Shailer named Ontario NDP candidate ahead of Lambton–Kent–Middlesex byelection
The upcoming Lambton–Kent–Middlesex byelection will fill the vacancy left by former MPP Monte McNaughton.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police investigating fatal crash on McPhillips
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is investigating a fatal crash near the northern edge of the city.
-
Flight diverted to Winnipeg after passenger tries to open door
A flight from Vancouver to Toronto was diverted to Winnipeg Friday after a passenger tried to open a cabin door.
-
How Manitobans can take part in this year’s Great Backyard Bird Count
The Great Backyard Bird Count is taking flight around the globe this weekend.
Ottawa
-
Rideau Canal Skateway to reopen for skating Sunday
The Rideau Canal Skateway will reopen Sunday in time for the last days of Winterlude.
-
'Freedom Convoy' returns to Parliament Hill to mark 2nd anniversary
Several hundred protestors gathered on Parliament Hill on Saturday, to mark two years since police moved in to end the "Freedom Convoy" on Feb. 18, 2022.
-
Ottawa Police arrest man after loaded semi-automatic pistol found in vehicle
Officers conducting a routine traffic stop on Saturday say they located a loaded semi-automatic pistol in a vehicle in Ottawa's east-end.
Saskatoon
-
Police investigate a homicide after Saskatoon man was shot
Saskatoon police are investigating a homicide after a 48-year-old man was shot in a home overnight.
-
Winter Shines Festival brings warmth to downtown Saskatoon
Both Saskatoon and its winter shine with the Nutrien Winter Shines Festival.
-
Sask. teachers warn of 'escalation' of job sanctions
Saskatchewan teachers are expected to broaden their job action after the long weekend.
Vancouver
-
Demonstrators burn Indian flag at Vancouver consulate months after murder
Protesters waving Khalistan flags took to the street outside the Indian consulate in downtown Vancouver Saturday, with a handful burning and cutting Indian flags to mark eight months since the killing of a Surrey man outside a gurdwara.
-
Surrey's Arshdeep Bains called up to the Vancouver Canucks
Surrey, B.C.’s own Arshdeep Bains has been called up to the big leagues, the Vancouver Canucks announced Friday.
-
Mountie hit by car during attempted traffic stop in Delta
A police officer was hit by a car during an attempted traffic stop in Delta Saturday morning, according to authorities.
Regina
-
Suspect in Regina church fire arrested
A 31-year-old man is facing charges after setting fire to a church earlier this month.
-
Regina police issue fentanyl and carfentanil advisory
Regina police have issued a fentanyl and carfentanil advisory, noting the heightened risk of overdose and death.
-
Team Saskatchewan makes strong start at Scotties Tournament of Hearts
Team Saskatchewan made a strong start at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts on Friday night with a win against Team P.E.I.
Vancouver Island
-
Medical emergency sends BC Ferries vessel back to dock, delays long-weekend sailings
Some long weekend travellers between Metro Vancouver and Nanaimo saw major delays Saturday morning, after a medical emergency forced a BC Ferries vessel to return to dock in Horseshoe Bay.
-
Prescription drug seized during investigation into dead body found outside Campbell River, RCMP say
Mounties in Campbell River say an investigation that began when a body was found in a remote area outside of town has resulted in a seizure of drugs and weapons.
-
Flight diverted to Winnipeg after passenger tries to open door
A flight from Vancouver to Toronto was diverted to Winnipeg Friday after a passenger tried to open a cabin door.