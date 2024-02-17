New program aims to get more African Nova Scotian teachers into public school system

Acadia University and the Delmore “Buddy” Daye Learning Institute are collaborating to bring an Africentric bachelor of education program to the school.

The project is scheduled to start September 2024 and aims to bring more African Nova Scotian educators into the public school system, where they are under-represented, according to a news release from Acadia University.

“This will be the first focused Africentric (bachelor of education) cohort with an alternative offering in Atlantic Canada,” the school writes in the release.

The program will focus primarily on financially assisting African Nova Scotian student support workers so they can transition to teaching within the public school system.

The Nova Scotia Department of Education and Early Childhood Development will help fund the new program that offers an Afrocentric curriculum with lesson delivery that corresponds to Africentric philosophy and education practices, the school says.

“Africentric education centers the knowledge, history, culture, values, lived experiences and worldviews of African Peoples, allowing us to offer students a transformative learning experience that can positively influence their communities and the teaching profession,” notes Dr. Késa Munroe-Anderson, associate professor in Acadia’s School of Education.

Munroe-Anderson will work closely with Loice Busingye, who will serve as a liaison with Delmore “Buddy” Daye Learning Institute.

“The future of African Nova Scotian learners will be positively impacted by intervention programs such as this and the suite of opportunities that will emerge,” wrote Randy Headley, board chair of the Delmore “Buddy” Daye Learning Institute, in the release.

This program follows previous Delmore “Buddy” Daye Learning Institute and Acadia University collaborations, like the counselling cohort, an Africentric master of education.

The Delmore “Buddy” Dave Learning Institute focuses on creating educational change and giving opportunities for learners and communities of African ancestry, their website says.

“Every child in Nova Scotia deserves to get an education in a place where they feel they belong. Part of this is seeing themselves reflected throughout their school and learning from teachers with diverse backgrounds,” says Becky Druhan, minister of education and early childhood development, in the release.

