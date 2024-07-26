New projects aim to enhance, conserve Nova Scotia wildlife and habitats

The Habitat Conservation Fund is financially supporting 15 projects that aim to enhance and conserve wildlife and habitats in Nova Scotia. The projects have received more the $263,000.

In a news release, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables Tory Rushton thanked the various groups advancing the projects, as well as the hunters and trappers whose wildlife habitat stamp purchases make conservation efforts possible.

“This fund is vital for maintaining ecosystem health, supporting biodiversity, habitat conservation and community research,” said Rushton.

Wildlife habitat stamps are required to hunt, trap or snare in Nova Scotia.

The Habitat Conservation Fund has awarded more than $4 million to wildlife and habitat protection projects since 2000.

The full list of projects is available online.

