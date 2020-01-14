SUMMERSIDE, P.E.I. -- The city of Summerside is getting a new 21-megawatt solar farm and battery storage facility that will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 21,000 tonnes per year.

The project, which was announced Tuesday, is being jointly funded by the federal government, the provincial government, and the city of Summerside.

The feds will contribute $26.3 million, the province $21.9 million, and the city will provide the remainder.

"The people of Summerside and PEI are showing remarkable Canadian leadership on clean, renewable energy," said Catherine McKenna, the federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.

Steven Myers, Prince Edward Island's Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy, says the project will help the province meets its climate targets.

"To make real change for our environment, we need to work together to empower our communities to be innovative in sustainability solutions that work for them," said Myers. "We look forward to taking even more steps to help more Island communities become energy independent, through our sustainable communities initiative."