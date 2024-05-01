New strategy announced to help Shediac, N.B., become country's first net-zero community

ATLANTIC
    New plans announced Wednesday will help the town of Shediac, N.B., get one step closer to its goal of becoming Canada's first net-zero community by 2035.

    Dominic LeBlanc, New Brunswick's minister of public safety, democratic institutions and intergovernmental affairs, announced a non-repayable contribution of more than $158,000 through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency’s (ACOA) Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program.

    A Wednesday news release from ACOA says the funding will help the town develop a net-zero strategy and decarbonization pathways.

    The provincial government is also contributing $74,000 through the Regional Development Corporation.

    “The residents of Shediac are proud to be at the forefront of the sustainable and ecological energy efforts," said Roger Caissie, mayor of Shediac.

    In 2018, the town pledged to become leaders in responsible and sustainable energy use.

    One year later, they started the Shediac Smart Energy Community project, which included a smart energy study, a community solar farm, and two net-zero buildings.

