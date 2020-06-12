HALIFAX -- The last will and testament of the man responsible for Nova Scotia's mass shooting has been made public -- and so have more details on where some of his illegal weapons may have come from.

In his own handwriting, Gabriel Wortman laid out his last will and testament in March of 2011.

The will names his girlfriend as his sole executor and beneficiary.

He also outlined how he was to be buried upon his death.

"Un-embalmed and non-cremated at the cemetery in Portapique," he writes. In a "Hudson Bay blanket in a concrete vault."

That is unlikely to happen as the Portapique Cemetery is at the centre of where the killer began his rampage the night of April 18 -- killing 22 people by the time it ended.

His girlfriend -- who witnesses say had been abused by him -- survived his attack that weekend and has since removed herself as the will's executor.

"The Public Trustee of Nova Scotia will be the administrator of the estate," said lawyer Robert Pineo.

Pineo represents families of the victims in a proposed class action lawsuit seeking damages from the shooter's estate. Documents show that estate is worth about $1.2 million.

"Each individual plaintiff will have their own claim adjudicated by the Supreme Court so that everybody has a fair chance at the compensation," Pineo said.

Other information was also released by court order Friday, details previously redacted in RCMP search warrants.

Those details reveal one witness told RCMP the shooter "acquired guns from a friend who passed away."

According to the RCMP, the killer obtained his guns illegally in Canada and the U.S.

We now also know that he visited a so-far unnamed business on July 3 2019, to purchase "sheets of reflective and sapphire blue vinyl."

Those materials were possibly used on the replica RCMP vehicle he would use in his crimes nine months later.

The documents also show police are seeking phone records dating back to April 1, 2019 from two phone numbers connected to the shooter's denture business.

In that search warrant – the investigating officer says that information could determine if there were any "co-conspirators."

"I think the redactions make sense," said CTV security analystChris Lewis, who says in many cases, the remaining redactions are necessary.

Many are related to the privacy of witnesses.

Others concern the ongoing probe into the firearms used in the killings.

But, Lewis says at some point more details will need to come out.

"Because this is the biggest thing to hit the province of Nova Scotia since the Halifax Explosion, and a lot of people died, and a lot of people were impacted by that," he said.

Several media organizations, including CTV News, are continuing an application to make details from additional search warrants public...

The next court date for that application is June 30.

As details continue to emerge around the tragedy, the families of those killed in the mass shooting are, of course, still struggling with their immense loss.

Pineo says he describes them, as "heartbroken, but strong."