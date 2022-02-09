Newfoundland and Labrador records 50th pandemic death, 20 COVID patients in hospital
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say two more people in the province have died from COVID-19, bringing total pandemic-related deaths in the province to 50.
Public health said in a release Wednesday both deaths involve women in their 80s.
The release says there are 20 people in hospital due to COVID-19, seven of whom are in critical care.
Officials say there are 250 new confirmed cases of the disease and 22 per cent of tests completed since Tuesday yielded a positive result.
Provincewide health restrictions were loosened on Monday, and more are set to be removed again this weekend.
As of Saturday, church and other faith-based services can operate at 50 per cent capacity, as long as worshippers show proof of vaccination.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2022.