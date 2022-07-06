Newfoundland and Labrador replaces health minister amid doctor shortages

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey is replacing his province's health minister.

Furey announced Wednesday that Health Minister John Haggie and Education Minister Tom Osborne would be switching roles, effective immediately.

The move comes amid mounting health-care concerns in the province, including from a provincial medical association report last month showing that nearly a quarter of residents don't have a family doctor.

The bustling Newfoundland town of Bonavista held a community meeting last week about its lack of doctors, as its emergency room faces intermittent closures this summer due to staffing shortages.

Both Furey and Haggie are doctors -- Haggie is the past president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association and of the Canadian Medical Association.

The cabinet shuffle comes just weeks after a task force on health care established by Furey delivered its final report outlining sweeping recommendations for changes in the province's health-care system.