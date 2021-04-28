ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting its first case of the P.1 novel coronavirus variant of concern, which was first identified in Brazil.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says 46 COVID-19 cases have been identified in the province this month, adding that the majority involve variants of concern.

Among the 46 cases is one case of the P.1 variant as well as the first case in the province of the B.1.167 variant, which first emerged in India.

Fitzgerald is reporting four new travel-related COVID-19 cases today; the province has 27 active reported infections.

She says Newfoundland and Labrador is one of the few places in Canada without community spread.

The province says as of today, 34 per cent of residents over 16 years old have been vaccinated with at least one dose.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2021.