ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting five new COVID-19 cases Thursday, four of which are in the eastern health region that includes St. John's.

Health officials say the four cases in the eastern region involve people between the ages of 40 and 69; three involve close contacts of prior cases while the fourth is related to domestic travel.

Officials say the fifth case is located in the western health region, involves a person between the ages of 20 and 39 and is related to international travel.

Eight people are in hospital with the disease, including two in intensive care.

Officials say they are still investigating the source of an infection involving a health-care worker at a hospital in the rural town of St. Anthony, located on the Northern Peninsula.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 121 active reported COVID-19 infections.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2021.