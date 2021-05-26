ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Newfoundland and Labrador health authorities say the B.1.617.2 variant first detected in India is behind a COVID-19 outbreak spreading through the central part of the province.

Officials reported four new cases in the province today, two of which are connected to the outbreak that now involves 46 confirmed infections.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province's chief medical officer of health, says contact tracers are still trying to determine exactly where and how the outbreak began.

During a media briefing, Fitzgerald said some of those infected have had a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but she couldn't say how many.

Since Monday, a 170-kilometre-wide area of the province stretching between the towns of Badger and Gambo has been under heightened public health restrictions as authorities try to contain community spread.

There are now 93 reported active infections across the province, including six people in hospital due to the disease.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2021.