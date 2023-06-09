Newfoundland police cancel Amber Alert after missing teen found

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

Police in Newfoundland and Labrador have cancelled an Amber Alert that was issued Thursday for a missing teenager.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary had said Thursday they believed the teen was abducted by an unidentified suspect whom they believe the teen knew. The teenager had been last seen on Friday, June 2 in St. John's, N.L.

Police said early Friday morning the teenager had been found.

They have not said where the teen was found, or if anyone has been charged in the disappearance.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2023.