

THE CANADIAN PRESS





NEW MINAS, N.S. -- It only took firefighters a few minutes to knock down a blaze that spread through three school buses in a gas station parking lot in New Minas, N.S., on Saturday.

James Redmond, chief of the New Minas Volunteer Fire Department, said they got a call just before 10 a.m. saying a bus had caught on fire at an Irving Big Stop on Prospect Road.

He said when he arrived on scene three minutes later the bus was completely engulfed, and when the rest of the crew arrived a few minutes after that, it had already spread to two other buses.

"Because of the close proximity of the buses to each other, and the wind was fairly strong," he said.

Redmond said the firefighters hastened to extinguish the flaming buses, which were parked in a line with about 12 other vehicles.

"We knocked it down in five minutes, and it took probably another 10 minutes to mop up hot spots," he said.

He said there were no injuries.

Redmond believes the fire was caused by a malfunctioning electrical component in the engine cab area of the bus, and said there will be no further investigation.

Matthew Eagar of Middleton, N.S., was sitting in his car in the parking lot, waiting for a friend, when he saw a car "flying" by him in the parking lot. When he looked up, he saw a cloud of thick black smoke.

"I keep a fire extinguisher in my trunk, and I was just going to go over to see if I could help, hoping it was more of a smokeshow, and little flames," said Eagar, a former firefighter.

"But when I got over there ... my extinguisher would do nothing."

He estimated that there were about 40 people watching the scene.

A video recorded from his car shows bright flames ripping through the bus's interior and bursting out the windows. A couple of minutes later, a fire truck showed up and officials began dousing the flames.

Eagar said he was impressed by the firefighters' fast response.

"They did a great job knocking it down, they were very quick."