No injuries following structure fire in Saint John
Officials say nobody was injured following a structure fire in Saint John, N.B., Wednesday morning.
Saint John Fire Platoon Chief Josh Hennessy says emergency crews responded to a three-unit residential structure in the 200 block of Waterloo Street around 7 a.m.
The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes.
Hennessy says three cats died and one unit in the building was damaged. The tenant who lives there is reportedly getting help from the Red Cross.
How the fire started is under investigation.
The fire closed Waterloo Street from Brunswick Drive to Golding Street. The Saint John Police Force said it reopened just before 8 a.m.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Forecast: What to expect this spring across Canada, according to weather experts
Most Canadians can look forward to a warmer-than-normal spring, but they should also brace for the season’s "profound mood swings," according to The Weather Network's latest outlook.
B.C. family says 23-year-old woman died after misdiagnosis, prompting calls for accountability
B.C.'s provincial health-care system is under scrutiny following the death of a 23-year-old woman in Nanaimo.
NEW Facebook whistleblower calls Canada's online harms bill 'one of the best proposed today'
A former Facebook employee, who blew the whistle on the tech company by accusing it of prioritizing profit over public safety, says Canada's new online harms legislation isn't just good, it's 'one of the best bills that has been proposed today.'
Idaho set to execute serial killer who is one of the longest-serving death row inmates in the U.S.
The hour of Thomas Eugene Creech's death has been set, and it is rapidly approaching. Creech has been convicted of five murders in three states and is suspected in several more.
These driving offences will soon come with an automatic impoundment and suspension in Sask.
Stunting, street racing and high-speed offences will come with new hefty penalties for Saskatchewan drivers beginning this spring.
Was it fair to take away Prince Harry's U.K. security detail when he moved to the U.S.? What a judge said
Prince Harry was not improperly stripped of his publicly funded security detail during visits to Britain after he gave up his status as a working member of the royal family and moved to the U.S., a London judge ruled Wednesday.
Leap year means some employees make more money, while others get paid less
It's once again a leap year in 2024. For some Canadians, Feb. 29 means an extra day of pay, while others may find themselves having to work for free on the leap day.
Ontario education minister 'not comfortable' with ending class early due to solar eclipse
Ontario’s education minister said he does not support a decision by a Toronto area school board to end classes early due to the upcoming solar eclipse.
OPINION Where are the Prince and Princess of Wales?
What is the mysterious reason that caused Prince William to miss his own godfather's memorial service? And why is the Princess of Wales conspicuously absent? CTV News royal commentator Afua Hagan shares her thoughts.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Special weather statement issued for Toronto ahead of dramatic temperature swing
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the City of Toronto ahead of a “sharp” drop in temperature Wednesday afternoon.
-
'Every minute that passed the prices of flights were going up': Lynx Air travellers left scrambling to return home
From paying for exorbitant last-minute tickets to sleeping overnight at airports and having flights cancelled after boarding the plane, Lynx Air travellers are sharing how they were left 'stranded' abroad as the airline wound down operations.
-
Canadian Cancer Society urges Ontario to cover cost of take-home medication
The Canadian Cancer Society is calling on Ontario to fund take-home cancer drugs in the same way as medications to treat cancer that are administered through IV in hospital.
Calgary
-
Should political parties be part of Alberta's municipal politics?
Though Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's "in favour" of introducing party politics at the municipal level, Calgary's Mayor is firmly against it.
-
'Total chaos': Auburn Bay Pit Bull attacks leave man injured, one dog dead and another hurt
A Calgary man is recovering from several bites and bruises after he and his two dogs were attacked by two Pit Bull Terriers while out for a walk on Sunday night in the community of Auburn Bay.
-
'Just devastating': Over-capacity schools creating problems for Calgary families
Parents in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood are speaking out after being told their kids couldn’t attend a nearby school.
Montreal
-
After record-breaking temperatures, Montreal under flash freeze, wind warnings
Judging by the number of people wearing shorts outside, it's not that surprising that a weather record was broken Tuesday in Montreal, but residents shouldn't get too used to that summer feeling.
-
Rising violence against LGBTQ2S+ youth has Montreal organizations worried
Organizations in Montreal say they are concerned about a rise in violence against young people from the LGBTQ2S+ community.
-
Wait list for organ donation shrinking, but Quebec can do better
The list of people waiting for an organ donation in Quebec is shrinking, according to new data released by Transplant Quebec.
Edmonton
-
New photos released of man believed to be responsible for hit-and-run death
RCMP have released new images of the man believed to be responsible for the hit-and-run death of a 45-year-old woman over the weekend.
-
Diehard tourists: Oilers fans visit their mecca of Edmonton
They came from different parts of the world to experience Edmonton and what it's like to cheer for its National Hockey League team while physically in the City of Champions.
-
Edmonton social agencies busy helping vulnerable population during cold snap
Hundreds of vulnerable Edmontonians are struggling in the cold this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Incoming winter storm cancels all school buses in northeast
Most of northeastern Ontario is under a flash freeze warning as a cold front will bring a dramatic drop in temperature Wednesday, prompting school bus cancellations.
-
Sudbury doctor drama: controversial cardiologist 'exposed patients to harm,' fought with colleagues
In a ruling released this week, a prominent Sudbury cardiologist lost his long battle to restore his hospital privileges at Health Sciences North.
-
Northern Ontario mom calls for change at pharmacies after prescription error
On Feb. 12, Natalie Desroches sent her husband to Shoppers Drug Mart at Highway 655 in Timmins to pick up their son's ADHD medication.
London
-
East London home struck by stolen vehicle
There were some scary moments for families in an east London neighbourhood Tuesday evening after a stolen van ripped through East Lions Park and crashed into multiple houses.
-
A quick return to winter weather in the London region
CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is warning residents that extreme weather is moving through the region.
-
Large crowd gathers to protest proposed city budget
It was a full house at city hall Tuesday as members of the public took part in their final opportunity to weigh in on the city budget.
Winnipeg
-
'I believe this is a strong NHL market': Bettman tries to put fears to rest as Jets deal with low attendance
Gary Bettman had a clear message for Winnipeg Jets fans during his media availability Tuesday – he is confident in the team and the hockey market, and the Jets aren't going anywhere.
-
Fire in Winnipeg forces Wednesday morning road closures
A fire in Winnipeg’s Lord Selkirk Park neighbourhood has forced road closures in the area on Wednesday morning.
-
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING City of Ottawa, NCC to make east-end transportation announcement
The City of Ottawa and the National Capital Commission will be making an announcement today to 'discuss an agreement between the parties to advance transportation priorities in the east end.'
-
FLASH FREEZE WARNING
FLASH FREEZE WARNING Ottawa to see record-warm temperatures, flash freeze today
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 14 C on Wednesday, before temperatures suddenly drop overnight to a low of -14 C. A Flash Freeze Warning is in effect for the city of Ottawa.
-
Ottawa's Courtyard Restaurant closing its doors after 40 years of business
The Courtyard Restaurant on George Street in Ottawa's ByWard Market is closing its doors for good on Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. mass killer Myles Sanderson died of 'acute cocaine overdose': pathologist
A forensic pathologist told a Saskatchewan coroner's inquest on Tuesday that the man who killed 11 people and injured 17 others in a brutal stabbing rampage died from an "acute cocaine overdose."
-
Nurses, doctors leaving rural Sask. in high numbers: report
New data is highlighting the difficulty of retaining healthcare workers in rural Saskatchewan as more doctors and nurses continue to leave the province.
-
City councillor says motion could put brakes on controversial homeless shelter
Residents are continuing to pressure city officials to change the location of a proposed homeless shelter in Sutherland.
Vancouver
-
B.C. family says 23-year-old woman died after misdiagnosis, prompting calls for accountability
B.C.'s provincial health-care system is under scrutiny following the death of a 23-year-old woman in Nanaimo.
-
Pending short-term rental regulations already impacting B.C. tourists
Nicola Lloyd has been forced to adjust her B.C. travel plans after being told her Airbnb reservation needed to be cancelled.
-
Vancouver homeless population could soar by 50 percent by 2030: report
The number of people living rough on Vancouver streets could spike to 4,700 people by 2030 according to a new study by advocates with the Carnegie Housing Project.
Regina
-
Sask. mass killer Myles Sanderson died of 'acute cocaine overdose': pathologist
A forensic pathologist told a Saskatchewan coroner's inquest on Tuesday that the man who killed 11 people and injured 17 others in a brutal stabbing rampage died from an "acute cocaine overdose."
-
Regina police say amount of fentanyl seized in bust contained 4.5 million lethal doses
At the most recent Board of Police Commissioners meeting, Regina police commented on a recent bust where over nine kilograms of fentanyl were seized.
-
Volunteers come together in support of food security initiative: Yorkton Community Fridge
With people continuously donating and taking food items, the Yorkton Community Fridge has been going strong for the past few months.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. family says 23-year-old woman died after misdiagnosis, prompting calls for accountability
B.C.'s provincial health-care system is under scrutiny following the death of a 23-year-old woman in Nanaimo.
-
Broken wheel caused 61-car CN Rail derailment in B.C.: TSB
The Transportation Safety Board says a broken wheel set off a train derailment in B.C.'s Fraser Canyon, spilling six million kilograms of potash.
-
B.C. First Nation sues federal government over ban on herring spawn fishery
A British Columbia First Nation says it has launched a civil lawsuit against the federal government over its decision in 2022 to ban one of its commercial fisheries