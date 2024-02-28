No injuries following structure fire in Saint John

Officials say nobody was injured following a structure fire in Saint John, N.B., Wednesday morning.

Saint John Fire Platoon Chief Josh Hennessy says emergency crews responded to a three-unit residential structure in the 200 block of Waterloo Street around 7 a.m.

The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes.

Hennessy says three cats died and one unit in the building was damaged. The tenant who lives there is reportedly getting help from the Red Cross.

How the fire started is under investigation.

The fire closed Waterloo Street from Brunswick Drive to Golding Street. The Saint John Police Force said it reopened just before 8 a.m.

UPDATE: February 28, 2024, 7:55 a.m.



Waterloo Street is now open to all traffic — Saint John Police (@saintjohnpolice) February 28, 2024

